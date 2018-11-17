Family member killed, 2 others hurt in Maguindanao shooting

COTABATO CITY–Pursuit operations are ongoing against a lone motorcycle-riding gunman who carried out a daring attack that killed one and injured two other members of a family in transit in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Friday.

Senior Police Officer 2 Datuguianua Pinguiaman, Datu Odin Sinsuat police investigator, identified the fatality in the incident as Samen Panday, 34; while those wounded as Musa Panday, 55; and Susana Panday, 44, all of Barangay Kalanganan, Cotabato City.

The victims were on board a multicab vehicle on their way to this city from Barangay Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, around 7 a.m. when overtaken by the motorcycle-riding gunman who opened fire at them.

“Fatally-hit was Samen who was driving the vehicle,” Pinguiaman said.

Recovered from the crime scene were four empty shells from the .45-caliber pistol used by the assailant.

Responding cops and concerned locals brought the two injured victims to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in this city.

Pinguiaman said they are eyeing personal grudge as the motive behind the incident. Noel Punzalan/PNA-northboundasia.com