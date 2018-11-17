Ex-councilor shot dead in Pangasinan, another hurt

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan — A former town councilor was shot dead by still unidentified assailants, while a municipal government employee was wounded at 7 a.m. here Friday.

In a radio interview, Insp. Rolando Alvendo of the Bayambang Police Station said Levin Uy and Cesar Salosagcol were jogging around Barangay Zone 2 when the suspects fired at them.

He said Uy was declared dead on arrival at the Bayambang District Hospital while Salosagcol is undergoing treatment in another hospital.

The police was conducting an investigation at the crime scene to identify the assailants and the motive, as of this writing.

Uy was seeking reelection as councilor in the May 2019 mid-term elections. He was a supporter of incumbent Bayambang Mayor Cezar Quiambao. Ahikam Pasion/PNA-northboundasia.com