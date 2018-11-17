Duterte inks law regulating criminology profession

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law regulating the practice of criminology profession in the Philippines.

Duterte approved Republic Act No. 11131, or the Philippine Criminology Profession Act of 2018.

The new law aims to govern the examination, registration and licensure of criminologists; supervise, control and regulate the practice of criminology; and develop professional competence of criminologists.

It said the state recognizes the importance of criminology profession in national security, public safety, peace and order, and in nation building and development.

“Hence, it shall develop and nurture competent, virtuous, productive and well-rounded criminologists whose standards of professional practice and service shall be excellent, qualitative, world-class and globally competitive through sacred, honest, effective and credible licensure examinations, coupled with programs and activities that would promote professional growth and development,” according to the law.

The Professional Regulatory Board for Criminologists will be created to administer, supervise and monitor licensure examination, registration, membership, and practice of criminology.

The Board will also receive complaints and decide on the matter as to the malpractices and unethical conduct in the practice of the criminology profession, and disqualify licensure examination applicants who has been previously convicted of a crime with finality involving moral turpitude.

It will also monitor all colleges and universities offering criminology program and recommend sanctions to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Under the law, fines of up to PHP500,000 and up to six-years imprisonment shall be imposed against any person who practice criminology without a valid certificate of registration, and attempt to illegally use the seal. PNA-northboundasia.com







