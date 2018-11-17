Alleged gun for hire yields guns, ammo in Isabela

QUEZON, Isabela — Police operatives seized four firearms and assorted ammunition after they raided the house of a politician’s alleged former private security aide in Aurora village here Thursday afternoon.

Seized from Isabelo Canaoay, 58, former aide of a politician in Roxas town, were a .38-caliber revolver, a .45-caliber pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, an M-14 Baby Armalite rifle, 56 assorted bullets, a bandoleer, a holster, two magazines for .45-caliber pistol, and six magazines for M-14 rifle, Senior Insp. Frances Littaua, Isabela police spokesperson, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview on Friday.

Canaoay is now under police custody for further investigation.

Littaua said: “The police are having relentless drive against gun for hires as we vow to dismantle private armies”.

Operatives from the Regional Intelligence Division, Provincial Intelligence Branch and Quezon police station served the search warrant issued by Judge Bernabe Mendoza of the Regional Trial Court-Branch 23 against Canaoay. Villamor Visaya, Jr/PNA-northboundasia.com