1 killed, 15 nabbed in Bulacan drug ops

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — A notorious drug pusher was killed while 15 others were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in this province on Thursday.

In an interview on Friday, Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, identified the slain drug suspect as Jerson Sta. Rita, a resident of Barangay Barihan, Malolos City, this province.

“The suspect was a former security guard who had an existing case for murder,” Bersaluna said.

Based on the investigation, the suspect shot at the policemen when he was about to be arrested following the drug transaction.

“This prompted the operatives to retaliate that resulted in the suspect’s death,” Bersaluna said.

Recovered from the suspect were 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, one Colt caliber .38 revolver loaded with four live cartridges and two fired cartridges; a motorcycle and buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, Bersaluna said 15 other drug suspects were arrested in Malolos City, and in the towns of Obando, Pulilan, Hagonoy, San Ildefonso, Bocaue, and Santa Maria.

They were identified as Joselito Contreras, Jorrel Alcantara, Joel Acosta, Lloyd Rosi Dimaapi, Carlito Capinis, Christian Ivan Garcia, Jovernie Tolentino, Samantha Panganiban, Apple Joyce Panogaling, Roberto Aquino, Jobert Bondoc, Archie Cabonci, Juvy Maglalang, Franklin Manaoag, and Cherry Roxas.

Confiscated from them were 33 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, three pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected dried marijuana leaves, a tricycle, one motorcycle, drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money.

“The arrested suspects and seized pieces of evidence were brought to Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for examination while criminal complaints are now being prepared for filing in court,” Bersaluna added. Manny Balbin/PNA-northboundasia.com







