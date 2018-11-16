Portrayal of cops in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ unfair, unrealistic

MANILA — Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday supported Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde in calling out the negative portrayal of top police officers in the television series “Ang Probinsyano” as “unrealistic and unfair.”

“I support the move of Chief PNP Albayalde to call the attention of the producers, staff of the teleserye, na huwag namang masyadong pasamain ang chief PNP (to refrain from portraying the Chief PNP as evil). Kasi nagpipilit na nga sila to uplift yung morale ng mga tao, yung kanilang credibility (Because they are now trying to uplift the morale of their personnel and their credibility),” Lacson said during the regular Kapihan sa Senado forum.

The former PNP chief-turned lawmaker said while there are admittedly some bad eggs in the PNP, it would be unfair to portray to millions of viewers that the rot is institutionalized and symbolizes the whole police force.

He said what caught his attention was a scene where it seemed like the whole PNP hierarchy, including the PNP chief, are planning to liquidate somebody on orders of the main villain of the story.

“Doon nasasaktan siguro ung liderato dahil sobrang sama ng pagka–portray (Maybe that’s the one that hurt the leadership, its diabolical portrayal),” he added.

What is real, he said, is that the PNP leadership has instituted reforms to uplift the morale of the force and uplift their credibility.

“Let’s face it, marami naman talagang mabubuting nagawa yung PNP (there are many good deeds that the PNP has done), especially now,” Lacson stressed.

Lacson also took exception to a statement issued by Senator Grace Poe on the representation of the police in the popular TV series.

Poe pointed out that the setting is fictional, and carved out of the creative minds of the people behind the production.

“The story emanates from the source material, with bits of twists. There are antagonists in the story, which did not only include the police, but many others,” she said.

“How the people view the police is based on the actions of the real police they see on the streets, and not on the acting of fictional cops they watch on screen,” Poe added.

Lacson said while it may be true that the work is fictional, the producers should have portrayed a certain sector of the PNP to portray as bad, and not the whole institution.

The senator said also contributing to the bad portrayal of the PNP is the use of exact replicas of police uniforms in the series.

“Kailangan baguhin kaunti (They have to change it a bit). Fiction ang teleserye pwede mo naman gawing fiction ang uniform o mgacharacters doon (The TV series is fiction so they could also make fiction the uniform or the characters there),” he said.

Lacson also warned that it is against the law for civilians to wear police uniforms, even in movie production.

“Pag nagsuot ka ng uniporme (If you wear the uniform) whether you are portraying something or acting on your own, I don’t think it’s allowed. I’m sure there’s a violation,” Lacson said. PNA-northboundasia.com