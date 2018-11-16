Korean yacht hits power line in Pangasinan

ANDA, Pangasinan — Seven barangays in Santiago Island and Anda, Bolinao remain without electricity since Wednesday night after a yacht owned by Korean nationals hit the electric wire situated in seawaters of Barangay Awag here.

Police Officer Glendon Ray Caasi, an investigator from Anda Police Station, in an interview Thursday, said it was reported to their station that the pole of the yacht severed the electric wire hanging above the seawaters, which provides electricity to the island barangays in Bolinao and Anda.

Caasi identified the Korean nationals onboard the yacht as Taegeun Yoon, 56, boat captain; Seung Ki To, 62; and Kwang Hoon Hur, 61.

“The three showed their respective passports. They said they came from Taiwan and are on their way to Subic, Zambales. Allegedly, their boat’s global positioning system did not detect the structures within barangay Awag hence, they accidentally knocked the wire since their boat’s pole is almost the height of three-storey building,” he said.

Taegeun was brought to the police station, while the two other passengers were left in their boat together with barangay officials, he added.

The Pangasinan Electric Cooperative is asking the Korean nationals to pay PHP61,000 for the system loss charge, while the Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Immigration are conducting their respective investigations, Caasi said. Hilda Austria/PNA-northboundasia.com







