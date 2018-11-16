Disqualification case filed vs. Chavit Singson

MANILA — A disqualification case against former Ilocos Sur governor Luis ‘Chavit’ Singson, who is running for mayor of Narvacan town in the May 13, 2019 elections, has been filed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a 15-page petition, Edgardo Zaragosa, who is also running for mayor of Narvacan, urged the poll body to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of Singson for not being a resident of the town, making him ineligible to run for the said post.

“Actual residence signifies personal residence, i.e., physical presence and actual stay thereat. This physical presence must be with continuity and consistency and the purpose to remain therein must be for an indefinite period. Respondent failed to comply with these requirements,” it said.

The petitioner added that the respondent does not possess the one-year residency needed to qualify as an elected local official as stated in the Local Government Code.

“Respondent made a false representation in his COC when he declared under oath that he is eligible to run for mayor stating there that he resides in No. 353 National Highway, Barangay Sulvec, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur and has been residing there for more than four years, when the truth is, he is neither a resident nor is he domiciled in Narvacan,” the petition said.

Under the Local Government Code, an elective local official must be a resident for at least one year immediately preceding the day of the election.

It also cited the 80–hectare property or the Baluarte in Vigan City, which has a zoo, resort complex, and a grand mansion, owned by Singson as his residence.

“It cannot be believed that Respondent, a man known for his penchant for luxury and overindulgence, intends to make his Sulvec Property his permanent home. While Respondent pretends to consider the Sulvec Property as his permanent home, he is however seen and known to regularly host the likes of local and foreign celebrities, politicians and dignitaries in Baluarte, proudly declaring Baluarte as his home,” it said.

“It is simply incredible that Respondent would abandon his Baluarte in favor of a small, basic, and low-quality house that horribly fails to cater to his accustomed needs and comfort,” the petition added. PNA-northboundasia.com