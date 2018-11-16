Comelec to place La Union on poll hotspot

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will approved recommendations placing La Union under election hotspot or area of immediate concerns due to the killing of Balaoan town Vice Mayor Al-Fred Concepcion, the ambush of Sudipen town Mayor Alexander Buquing and the recent murder of former 2nd District Representative Franny Eriguel.

Noli Pipo, Comelec regional director, told in a radio interview that they are waiting for the evaluation and recommendations of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines so they can declare La Union under election hotspot.

“We will be meeting with the PNP and AFP to assess the situation,” Pipo said.

Lawyer Joel Gines, Comelec provincial supervisor, said that there is no problem placing La Union under Comelec control during the election period because the presence of security forces in the province will ensure the safety of the people.









La Union Representatives Pablo Ortega and Sandra Eriguel also approved recommendations that La Union will be placed under areas of immediate concern to prevent lawless elements from suing terror in the province.

“I ask the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation to speed up investigation in these killings because it has tainted the peace and order of La Union, especially first district which I am representing. I urge the residents to cooperate with the authorities to unmask the perpetuators of these crimes,” Ortega said.

For her part, Eriguel said she wants La Union to be secured by police and military personnel to prevent politicians in using armed group to harass and sow terror in the barangays.

“It is better that La Union be under Comelec control so that military and police personnel will be deployed in different areas of the province. Jun Elias/Northbound Philippines News