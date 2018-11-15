Palace condemns ambush of La Union mayor, vice mayor

MANILA — Malacañang on Wednesday condemned the recent ambush that killed Balaoan, La Union Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion and wounded his daughter, Mayor Aleli Concepcion.

“The Palace strongly denounces the recent ambush against Balaoan, La Union Mayor Aleli Concepcion and her father, Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Alfred and Aleli were on their way to the municipal hall to attend the regular session on Wednesday morning when gunmen attacked them.

Media reports said one of Alfred’s body guards, identified as Mike Ulep, was also killed in the ambush.

“We also express our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and friends of the late Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion and his aide, Mr. Michael Ulep,” Panelo said.

“We likewise pray for the speedy recovery of Mayor Aleli Concepcion and the victims who were critically wounded during this atrocity,” he added.

Panelo said the Philippine National Police has been directed to investigate the incident.

“We pursue and prosecute the persons behind these brazen murders and bring them to justice,” he said. PNA-northboundasia.com