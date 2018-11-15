LTFRB to conduct hearing on jeep, bus fare rollback

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will conduct a hearing on the petition for rollback in public utility jeepney and bus fares amid the recent decreases in petroleum prices.

The United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) on Monday filed a petition seeking a rollback in jeepney fares from PHP10 to PHP8, air-conditioned bus fares from PHP13 to PHP12, and ordinary bus fares in Metro Manila from PHP11 to PHP10.

“The LTFRB has received a letter petition asking for a rollback in the fare rate of public utility jeepneys and public utility buses, which will be set for hearing. The merits of the case will be addressed, especially the basis for the petition and consultations,” the LTFRB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The board has yet to determine the specific date for the hearing as of this writing.

The UFCC said in its petition that fare rollbacks are necessary due to lower fuel prices.

“Limang linggo na magkakasunod na bumaba ang halaga ng petrolyo. Ayon mismo sa mga eksperto na ang pagbaba sa pandaigdigan pamilihan ay magpapatuloy hanggang sa susunod na taong 2019 (Petroleum prices have been going down for five consecutive weeks. Experts themselves said that the decline in global market prices will continue until 2019),” UFCC President Rodolfo Javellana Jr. said.

The price of diesel has gone down by PHP5.05 and gasoline by PHP7.50 per liter for the past five weeks.

The commuter group also cited the directive given by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade for the LTFRB to review the fare hikes.

The Pantawid Pasada Program has likewise mitigated the impact of oil prices on public utility vehicle drivers.

The LTFRB has granted the petition for jeepney and bus fare hikes last Oct. 18, which took effect on November 2. Aerol John Pateña/PNA-northboundasia.com