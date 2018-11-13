Town officials push land titling of municipal hall

LAOAG CITY — Officials of the municipal government of Marcos in the second district of Ilocos Norte are pushing for the land titling of their town hall.

Town Mayor Rofel Pambid confirmed this on Tuesday, saying they discovered that the municipal government building has not been titled yet.

Pending the approval of the original title, Pambid said the proposed upgrading of the old municipal building has been put on hold.

During the time of then mayor Arsenio Agustin, town officials had been contemplating on improving the municipal hall where residents avail of government services.

This, however, did not push through during Agustin’s term as he was killed on June 3, 2017 while visiting a small water impounding project.

In a media interview, Pambid admitted he was not aware the lot where the municipal building stands has no land title yet considering that they even donated a portion of the same for the construction of a Philippine National Police building.

Once the titling is completed, the town mayor said they will push through with the municipal hall renovation. PNA-northboundasia.com