Manhunt launched vs. Cotabato village exec killers

COTABATO CITY — Police launched a manhunt against two men who shot to death Monday evening a village councilman here.

Police said Jainudin Ilah Dimao, 28, village council member of Barangay Rosary Heights 7, was driving his motorcycle when two men on board separate motorbikes fired at him along Gonzalo Javier Street, Cotabato City at 5:30 p.m.

Supt. Rolly Octavio, city police director, said responding villagers and police officers rushed the victim to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Witnesses said the perpetrators sped off toward an unknown direction after the incident,” he said.

Dimao’s relatives told police that he has no known enemies but believed the shooting was work-related.

Aside from being a village official, Dimao was also an active member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) that secures the village against lawless elements and night law offenders. Edwin Fernandez/PNA-northboundasia.com (Photo courtesy of Jom Dimapalao – Brigada News Cotabato)