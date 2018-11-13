House respects anti-graft court ruling vs. Imelda Marcos

MANILA – Majority Leader Rolando Andaya Jr. on Monday said the House of Representatives will respect and abide by the Sandiganbayan decision finding former First Lady and now Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos guilty of graft.

“While there are remedies available to all persons under our criminal justice system, including but not limited to provisional remedies and appeal, the House will respect and abide by the decision of the Sandiganbayan,” Andaya said in a message to House reporters.

Marcos earlier said her legal counsel is eyeing to file a motion for reconsideration on the anti-graft court’s decision.

“Unfortunately, my Attorney of Record, Atty. Robert Sison, has been indisposed and is presently confined at the Asian hospital,” Marcos said.

"Justice Lolong Lazaro, who has previously appeared as counsel in this case, will act as my counsel in the interim. He is presently studying the decision and has advised us that he intends to file a Motion for Reconsideration," she added.








