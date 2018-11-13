Faeldon’s appointment papers out ‘soon’

MANILA — The appointment papers of former Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon as Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General will be out soon, Malacañang assured Tuesday following reports that he has not been reporting for work.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo explained that Faeldon has yet to be formally appointed because his appointment papers have yet to be released.

“It takes time processing the appointment papers,” Panelo said in a message to reporters.

Panelo, however, assured that Faeldon’s appointment papers “should come out soon” but did not give a specific date.

On Monday, Faeldon’s lawyer, Jose Dino Jr. clarified that “there is no appointment to speak of” unless Faeldon receives a copy of the formal appointment papers.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra, for his part, said he has already requested the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to evaluate and endorse Faeldon to the Office of the President.

Guevarra has designated Assistant Secretary Melvin Buenafe as officer-in-charge to handle the day-to-day operations of the bureau.

The DOJ chief also pointed out that Faeldon was only being “prudent” upon assuming office pending the release of his appointment papers.

“I supposed he’s just being prudent, maybe just waiting for the appointment process to be completed,” Guevarra said.

President Rodrigo Duterte named Faeldon as BuCor chief, replacing retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa who is eyeing a Senate seat in next year’s mid-term elections.

Prior to being appointed BuCor chief, Faeldon was designated Office of the Civil Defense deputy administrator.

Faeldon resigned as Customs Commissioner amid the controversy on the PHP6.4-billion shabu shipment which slipped past the bureau. PNA-northboundasia.com