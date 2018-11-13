Child rape cases in Pangasinan down by 29%

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported 251 child rape cases in the entire province from January to October this year, 29 percent lower than the 353 cases recorded over the same period last year.

In an interview on Monday, PPO police community relations officer, Chief Insp. Norman Florentino, said rape cases accounted for almost half of the total child abuse and violation of children’s rights during the period followed by physical abuse.

Florentino said there were 584 child abuses reported in the province from January to October this year, 10 percent lower than the 649 cases recorded last year.

“I think our advocacy campaigns helped a lot in decreasing the number of child abuses in the province,” he said.

Pangasinan police, specifically the Women and Children Protection Desk, regularly conducts lectures in schools and communities advocating the rights of children.

“We also highlight the anti-bullying campaign and responsible parenting as well as giving emphasis to the laws protecting children,” he said.

Among the regular topics on the police’s lectures are promoting gender development and effects of early pregnancy, he added.

The Pangasinan police recently joined the Fun Walk to show support to proper child care on the National Children’s Month this November.

Meanwhile, PPO is now gearing for the holiday season as thief and robbery cases are expected to soar, Florentino said.

"We will be deploying augmentations to towns and cities, where more people may flock such as tourist spots and shopping centers," he added. Hilda Austria/PNA-northboundasia.com








