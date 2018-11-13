8 deaths, 1,636 dengue cases recorded in Negros Oriental: DOH

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in Negros Oriental has reported that as of the latest count, the number of dengue cases in the province ballooned to 1,636 with eight deaths.

A report from the DOH’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) made available over the weekend showed, however, said that the figure covering Jan. 1-Nov. 3 this year is 13 percent lower compared to the 1,879 cases and 12 deaths during the same period last year.

The provincial capital, Dumaguete, ranked first among the top 10 cities and municipalities in Negros Oriental with the highest incidence of dengue.









The city had 241 cases followed by Bayawan City, 161; Bais City, 159; Mabinay, 149; Guihulngan City, 123; Tanjay City, 109; Siaton, 105; Valencia, 100; Sta. Catalina, 79; and Sibulan, with 78 cases.

Deaths due to dengue, meanwhile, were reported in Dumaguete City with two fatalities, and one each for Bayawan City, Guihulngan City, Valencia, Sta. Catalina, Vallehermoso, and Zamboanguita.

Comparative data for the same period in 2017 showed that Dumaguete also topped the list of areas having the most number of dengue cases, followed by Siaton, Sibulan, Guihulngan City, Bais City, Bayawan City, Canlaon City, Tanjay City, Amlan, and Bacong, the DOH report said. Mary Judaline Partlow/PNA-northboundasia.com