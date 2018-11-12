PNP awaits arrest order vs. Imelda

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is ready to arrest former first lady and now Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos once an order is out following the Sandiganbayan’s decision finding her guilty of seven counts of graft.

“Nakahanda po ang PNP kung may kautusan na dadalhin sa Camp Crame. Nakahanda po kami (The PNP is ready if there is order to detain (Marcos) in Camp Crame. We are ready,” PNP Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said in radio interview on Saturday.

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division found Marcos guilty beyond reasonable doubt of seven counts of graft due to her “financial interests and participation in the management of private foundations in Switzerland” when she served as a Cabinet official during her late husband’s term.

The anti-graft court also sentenced Marcos “to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of from six years and one month as minimum, up to 11 years as maximum for each count of the graft case filed against her.” She is also perpetually disqualified from holding any public post.

Albayalde also said that they have yet to receive an arrest order from the anti-graft court.

“Kung mabigyan kami ng kopya, we will gladly serve po ‘yung warrant na yan at susunod po tayo sa kautusan ng Sandiganbayan kung saan talaga dadalhin yung dating first lady (Once we get a copy of the arrest warrant, we will serve it and we will bring the former first lady as to where the Sandiganbayan wants her detained),” the PNP chief said.

Albayalde said it is likely that Marcos will be brought either to the Custodial Center at Camp Crame where Senator Leila de Lima is currently detained or one of the rooms of the PNP General Hospital also at Camp Crame – the same option given to former senator and now senatorial candidate Juan Ponce Enrile when the latter was arrested for a case of plunder in connection with the pork barrel scam.

On Friday, the camp of the former first lady said they will appeal the court’s decision. PNA-northboundasia.com