Deped-Ilocos Norte to netizens: Stop sharing old kidnapping issue

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – The head of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Ilocos Norte here continues to remind locals to refrain from sharing old statements from her regarding kidnapping incidents in the province on Facebook.

“Dijay adda dita Facebook, statement ko pelang idi last year ta adda met talaga ngamin incident idi last year idjay San Nicolas,” DepEd Ilocos Norte Superintendent Vilma Eda said.

(The post being shared on Facebook was my statement last year because we really had an incident on kidnapping in San Nicolas town.)

On July 31, 2017, Eda shared her statement on Facebook informing the public on the presence of a white van going around a certain campus in San Nicolas with riders disguising as sellers of soap.

“Totoong nangyari ‘yun sa San Nicolas but so far ngayon, wala namang insidente na officially na nai-report. Kung ano ang intensiyon ng mga nag-popost at nag-sheshare, hindi natin alam,” Eda added.

This year, some netizens shared on Facebook about a white van with riders who lure schoolchildren to go along with them.

According to some posts on Facebook, there were two or three pupils who were able to escape from being kidnapped.

However, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Ilocos Norte has considered these posts as “fake news” as no reports were brought into their office.

“Our province is generally peaceful and we don’t have any reports about kidnapping of students,” PNP Provincial Head Ceasar Pasiwen said.

Eda also reminds parents to look after their children in going in and out of school.

“Kailangan na pagtuunan ng pansin ang mga bata. Kung lalabas ang mga estudyante, baka pwedeng sunduin nila ang mga bata lalo na yung mga maliliit na bata,” Eda said. (JNPD/MJTAB/PIA-1,Ilocos Norte)