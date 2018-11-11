Palace condoles with California mass shooting victims, families

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday extended condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the mass shooting incident in California that left 12 people, including Filipino-American Alaina Punzalan Housley, dead.

“The Palace offers its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the families of those who perished in the latest mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California late Wednesday evening,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed that Housley, an 18-year-old freshman student of Pepperdine University, was among those who died in the shooting spree perpetrated by 28-year-old ex-Marine, Ian David Long.

“We express our deep condolences to her family and loved ones,” Panelo said.

According to media reports, Housley is the niece of Adam Housley and “Sister, Sister” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Panelo said the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles continues to monitor the developments of this tragedy.

He said coordination is still ongoing with authorities together with the leaders of the Filipino-American community to check if there are more victims or casualties among the 25,879 Filipinos and Filipino-Americans living in Ventura County. Jelly Musico/PNA -northboundasia.com