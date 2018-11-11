Marcos conviction shows no one is above the law – Bataan bishop

MANILA — The graft conviction of Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Imelda Marcos only showed that no one is above the law, Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos said on Saturday.

The Catholic prelate said the public, especially politicians and those who are looking to serve the people, should not take the ruling of the Sandiganbayan against the former First Lady lightly.

“No one is above the law, nor should be sacred cows and no sacrificial lambs. It should be learned that no one could run and hide away from justice, and especially the divine justice of God,” he said in an interview.

Although it took a long time for the verdict to be handed down, Bishop Santos said that “justice has been served”.

“But there is more, there should be restitutions and reparations. What was stolen must be returned, those suffered because of graft and corruption should be compensated,” he added.

He also reminded politicians that their main task is to serve the people and not to be corrupt. “Let us use our power and positions to help, not to hoard; to serve, not to make our people suffer; and to do charity, not to corrupt,” the Bataan bishop said.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on the Laity, in an interview over Radio Veritas, said the ruling should serve as a lesson to all those in public office and would-be politicians.

The Sandiganbayan on Friday found the former First Lady guilty of seven counts of graft while she was a government official during the term of her husband, former President Ferdinand Marcos. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA – northboundasia.com