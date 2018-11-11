Ex-PBA coach Silverio nabbed for indiscriminate firing

MANILA — The Makati police arrested former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) champion coach Dante Silverio on Friday for indiscriminate firing in Ecology Village in the Magallanes area.

Insp. Arnel Perez, chief of the Police Community Precinct (PCP) 4 of the Makati City Police, said the 81-year-old former racer-turned-basketball mentor fired several shots, which alarmed residents in the village.

Silverio then fled on board his car but police eventually apprehended him at his office along Chino Roces Ave.

The Makati police is set to file alarm and scandal charges against him as the former PBA coach is still detained at PCP 4 as of this posting.

Silverio’s colorful sporting career began when he won both the International Greenhills Grand Prix and the Royal Rally of Champions within a two-month span in 1972.

However, he became more prominently known as a professional basketball club executive, founding the Toyota Athletic Club in 1973 as its team manager and, by the following year, its head coach.

Silverio led Toyota to 11 PBA Finals appearances in his four-and-two-thirds-season stint for the club in the league, winning five of them.

Nine years after leaving Toyota, he found himself back into PBA coaching, this time leading Shell, which interestingly bought the franchise of Toyota’s arch rival Crispa when the latter folded before the 1985 season, into two finals appearances. PNA-northboundasia.com