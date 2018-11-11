Dagupan City mayor vows P4-M funding for campus journalism

DAGUPAN CITY — Mayor Belen Fernandez has pledged PHP4-million funding next year for the rigid training and activities of campus journalists in the city in a bid to fight fake news.

“We have already allocated PHP2 million for 2019, but because we are very sure that Dagupan City will have a budget surplus, we are adding PHP2 million for the support of campus journalism,” Fernandez said in her speech, during the opening ceremony of the annual Division Schools Press Conference (DSPC) on Thursday.

Fernandez believes there is a need to focus on campus journalism in an effort to change the trend on the proliferation of fake news.

“Our greatest investment is not on buildings, but on our young people. We only demand one thing from them – to be better than what they are today,” she said.

“Words have power to inspire or discourage men and women. We must use the ‘pen’ carefully which is why, we invest in our young journalists,” she added.

The city government provided PHP2 million for the holding of DSPC.

The mayor further said it will allot more funds for the Dagupan City Schools Division Office (SDO) next year. Ahikam Pasion/PNA – northboundasia.com