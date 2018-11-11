Anti-graft court’s verdict on Imelda case not yet final: Comelec

MANILA — An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Friday the Sandiganbayan’s decision convicting former First Lady Imelda Marcos of seven counts of graft does not disqualify her from running in the May 2019 mid-term polls since the verdict is not yet final.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the ruling is not yet the ultimate judgment on the case against Marcos, who is currently an Ilocos Norte Representative.

“This isn’t a final conviction yet, so it isn’t disqualifying,” he said on his Twitter account, @jabjimenez, responding to a question on what will happen to Marcos’ gubernatorial bid in the forthcoming polls after being convicted of graft.

On Friday, the Sandiganbayan’s 5th Division convicted Marcos for using her Cabinet position to maintain Swiss bank accounts during the administration of her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, from 1965 to 1986.

She served as minister of human settlements and was a member of the Interim Batasan Pambansa during the Marcos regime.

The Marcos matriarch was not present during the promulgation of the case in Quezon City. PNA-northboundasia.com