Marcos family mum on Imelda’s court arrest

LAOAG CITY—The Marcos family remained silent on Friday and has not issued any statement yet on the conviction of former first lady and now Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos.

The Sandiganbayan court on Friday found the 89-year-old widow of the late strongman guilty of seven counts of graft and has been ordered arrested.

The decision however can still be appealed and bailable if the conviction is not final.

In Ilocos Norte, Governor Ma. Imelda Josefa “Imee” Marcos,who is currently on field according to her staff, has not reacted so far on the issue.

Accordingly, the governor has yet to check on the details of the ruling before making any public statement.

Based on the 70-page decision penned by Associate Justice Mary Ann Corpus-Mañalac, the anti-graft court found Mrs. Marcos guilty beyond reasonable doubt in criminal case numbers 17287, 17288, 17289, 17290, 22867, 22868, and 22869 for violating Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act when she transferred around $200 million to seven Swiss foundations during her term as governor of Metro Manila in 1975, member of the Batasang Pambansa, and Minister of Human Settlements.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the graft cases against Mrs. Marcos from 1991 to 1995.

Mrs. Marcos is running for governor in the upcoming May 2019 elections. PNA-northboundasia.com