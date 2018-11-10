3-meter-high sea waves possible in N. Luzon as ‘amihan’ resurges

MANILA — The weather bureau warned Friday the northeast monsoon or “hanging amihan” is resurging and affecting northern Luzon, likely causing some disturbance in the seas in the area this weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that this poses danger to sailing in the area.

“Expected moderate to strong ‘amihan’ winds can fan two- to three-meter-high waves in seas off northern Luzon’s Cagayan and Ilocos regions,” PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.

Estajera, however, pointed out that there is a low chance for the “amihan” wind to reach gale intensity that can cause waves as high as 4.5 meters in the area.

“People must still be cautious when sailing in northern Luzon waters this weekend, however,” he said.

Isolated light rains, mostly around dawn, are also possible in northern Luzon also due to “amihan”, Estareja added.

The cool winds of “amihan” may also cause a 1°C to 2°C decrease in weekend temperatures in northern Luzon, he said.

PAGASA expected the maximum temperature in northern Luzon on Friday to range from 25°C in Baguio City to 32°C in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province and 33°C in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are possible until early Saturday morning in extreme northern Luzon’s Batanes province and Babuyan Islands, PAGASA added. PNA-northboundasia.com