Honasan accepts DICT post

MANILA — Senator Gregorio Honasan II on Friday said he is accepting the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) chief position.

“For a better Philippines, a better government, for the Filipino People, and for a better future for our most precious Children; I have decided to accept the offer of the President to help lead the DICT,” Honasan said in a statement sent to the Philippine News Agency.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a media interview in Boracay, Aklan on Thursday, confirmed he offered the post of DICT secretary to Honasan.

“I think he’s considering the possibility. Ako naman (On my part), I invited him. Sabi ko (I said), if you are doing anything and if you will not run again. So why don’t you join me in a quest for a better Philippines and a better government. Yes, that is true,” he said. “I think he’s toying with the idea of joining but I’m not sure if he has decided to actually join.”

Senate President Vicente Sotto III earlier said the appointment of Honasan may come as early as Monday, November 12.

In the Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum on Nov. 7, Sotto said Honasan’s impending appointment to the DICT has been discussed during a meeting with Duterte on October 29.

“It was discussed, napag-usapan yun na kung pwede, Nov. 12 na si Greg (if it is possible that Greg be appointed on Nov. 12),” Sotto said.

He said the date of Honasan’s appointment was discussed to avoid an ad interim appointment.

Honasan will replace DICT Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora/PNA-northboundasia.com