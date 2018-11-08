DPWH deploys personnel to clear roads in Mountain Province

LAOAG CITY — Personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 1 were dispatched to Mountain Province to help clear several roads, which were temporary closed due to several landslides caused by Typhoon “Rosita.”

According to District Engineer Mathias Malenab of the DPWH Second Engineering District of Ilocos Norte, special roadside maintenance workers, heavy equipment operators, and at least two engineers were dispatched Wednesday to Mountain Province, particularly in the towns of Barlig and Natonin.

At least 18 persons have perished and another 10 remained missing when a mudslide buried a government building under construction in Barangay Banawel, Natonin at the height of the typhoon last Oct. 30.

To date, the DPWH has cleared more than 40 kilometers of the Talubin-Barlig-Natonin road that has now made the road passable, Malenab said.

Upon the order of Regional Director Ronnel M. Tan, the Quick response teams from Region 1 were already sent home for a respite after the non-stop road clearing operations. Other DPWH workers will take over until the road clearing operation is completed, Malenab added. PNA-northboundasia.com