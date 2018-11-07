PH can accommodate 4 new telcos: solon

MANILA — A party-list lawmaker said Wednesday two to four new telecommunications (telco) service providers can fit into the Philippine market to break the current duopoly in the country.

AANGAT TAYO Rep. Neil Abayon said there is room for more than just three major players given the fact that the country has several unused spectrum frequencies, several telco dead spots nationwide, and various telco options through Internet and other technologies.

“All this talk about having just a third telco, in my view, limits our country’s growth potentials and consumer options,” Abayon said.

“We have a fast-growing population and an economy that is expanding by over 6 percent and can soon level up to middle-income economy status within the next few years,” he added.

He also cited the need to update the Public Telecommunications Policy Act (Republic Act No. 7925), saying it “may be overdue for updating and upgrading because it is now over 23 years old. The preparatory studies for amending RA 7925 can be done now.”

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is working on the selection of the local telco industry’s new major player.

The new major telco player will be selected through its highest committed level of service based on the following criteria: national coverage (40 percent), internet speed (25 percent), and capital expenditures (35 percent). PNA-northboundasia.com