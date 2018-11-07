Ginebra sets up “Clasico” semis vs. Magnolia with rout of NLEX

MANILA — A Manila Clasico semis it is.

Ginebra set up a PBA Governors Cup semifinal clash with Magnolia after dealing NLEX a sound 111-75 beating in their quarterfinal clash at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday night.

The Barangay already opened a double-digit lead by halftime and delivered the fatal blow on the Road Warriors in the fourth quarter, outscoring them, 35-13.

Japeth Aguilar put up a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds with one assist, and one block, while Justin Brownlee even achieved a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists alongside a steal and a block for Ginebra, which will meet Magnolia in the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 Philippine Cup semifinals.

Greg Slaughter chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Sol Mercado put up 14 markers, four boards, two dimes, and one block.

Jeff Chan, which entered the 5,000 Points Club, finished with 12 points on three triples, three caroms, five assists, and one steal.

Aaron Fuller tallied 25 markers, 12 boards, four assists, and two swipes for NLEX, whose roller-coaster season highlighted by the FIBA ban on first round pick Kiefer Ravena came to a close. PNA-northboundasia.com