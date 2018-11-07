Duterte to reward cops who killed boss involved in drugs

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has offered rewards to “any policeman” who can catch or even kill a superior involved in illegal drug trade.

Duterte made the offer as he commended the Counter Intelligence Task Force-Philippine National Police (CITF-PNP) for killing Supt. Santiago Ylanan Rapiz of the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office during buy-bust operations in Barangay Miputak, Dipolog City on Monday.

“I am going to reward that policeman. Any policeman who will kill his superior because the superior is into drugs, I will give you a prize and a trip to Hong Kong,” Duterte said in his remarks during Tuesday night’s lecture on militarization and drugs at Malacañang Palace.

Rapiz was reportedly among those on government’s list of so-called “ninja cops” or rogue policemen involved in recycling apprehended illegal drugs.

He said the illegal drugs problem is “already a national conflagration” destroying the nation due to policemen and even local government officials conniving with illegal drug syndicates.

“The police are there and everybody else, pati ‘yung mga — kayong mga mayors. Bantay kayo. (including mayors. You watch out). And I also warned the barangay captains. I will get to you. One way or the other maaabutan ko talaga kayo. ‘Pag mag-abot tayo, sorry na lang.(If I’ll catch you, I’m sorry) That’s it,” Duterte warned.

“Do not worry, I can go to prison. I am old. What I said before when I assumed the office that I am ready to put into the table my life, my honor and the presidency itself. Kung hindi nila maintindihan, sorry na lang (If they cannot understand, I’m sorry),” he added.

Duterte said he would not tolerate policemen involved in drugs, reiterating his offer of PHP3 million for the arrest of ninja cops.

He said the illegal drugs menace will bring the country down to the dogs if it will not be addressed as he had promised in the 2016 elections.

“Drug is really killing my country and I have to protect my country,” the President said.

“Me, I’m determined. I’m ready to do anything at all. Anything basta mahinto lang ito (just to stop this). I will go to the extremes. Anything,” he added. PNA-northboundasia.com