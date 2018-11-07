‘Contract killer’ slain in Pagadian shootout

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur–An alleged “contract killer”, commonly known as “gun-for-hire”, was killed in a shootout with lawmen in this province, a police official announced Wednesday.

Supt. Alvin Saguban, local police chief, identified the suspected contract killer as Epipanio Inso alias Yong-Yong, a resident of Barangay Langilan, San Miguel, this province.

Saguban said the shootout happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after Inso pulled a handgun and opted to fight it out with the police during a counter-strike operation, a regular stop and frisk measure.

He said the police team launched the counter-strike operation “in response to an urgent intelligence information indicating that a crime is about to be perpetrated by a gun-for-hire personality.”

No one among the responding joint team of policemen was harmed during the shootout.

Saguban said they recovered at the shootout site a caliber .45 pistol with 24 live ammunition; 10 live ammunition for 9-mm pistol; gun parts for caliber .45 and 9-mm pistols; one fragmentation grenade; 19 pieces of 12-gauge shotgun shells; and empty shells belonging to caliber .40 and 9-mm pistols. Ely Dumaboc/PNA-northboundasia.com