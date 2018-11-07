BELENISMO SA TARLAC 2018 by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 07/11/2018 Tarlac Heritage Foundation Inc. Co-Founder Dra Isa Suntay (4th from right), Major General Gilbert Gapay (3rd from right), Chief of the Mechanized Infantry Division Phil. Army and Major General Filemon Santos Jr., (3rd from left) lead the ribbon cutting of the Philippine Army Belen during the formal opening of the 11th Belenismo sa Tarlac 2018 at the Camp Servillano Aquino McArthur Highway in Barangay San Miguel, Tarlac City on Monday evening (November 5, 2018). AVITO DALAN/PNA-northboundasia.com