Albayalde warns cops against soliciting, accepting gifts

MANILA — As Yuletide season nears, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde on Tuesday warned policemen and other personnel in the field against soliciting and receiving gifts.

“Matagal na pong bawal yan pagso-solicit (Solicitation has long been banned). Not only even probably with the PNP but I know pati yung mga ibang government agencies bawal po mag-solicit (Not only in PNP but also in other government agencies). That’s against the ethics of government employees,” Albayalde said in an interview on Tuesday during the 2nd National SWAT challenge in Davao City.

He said any police official or personnel found to be engaged in Christmas solicitation would face severe sanctions.

The solicitation is prohibited under Presidential Decree 46 and a corresponding action will be imposed on any PNP personnel who will be found committing such violation.

Albayalde said though Christmas parties are not prohibited, policemen must refrain from drinking liquor inside the police station.

“Parties per se are not prohibited. What we prohibit inside the stations is drinking — it’s not right for the people to see them in drinking binges, especially complainants who come to the station. That’s really prohibited,” the PNP chief said. PNA-northyboundasia.com