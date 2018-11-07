8 Air Force attack helicopters to undergo maintenance

MANILA — The military, through the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Bids and Awards Committee, is allocating PHP80.75 million for the acquisition of spare parts needed for the scheduled maintenance of its eight AgustaWestland AW-109 attack helicopters.

The parts are intended for AW-109 attack helicopters with tail numbers 815, 816, 819, 820, 821, 822, 823 and 824. Pre-bid conference is slated for Nov. 9, 9 a.m., at the PAF Center Conference Room, Villamor Air Base, Pasay City while submission and opening of bids is on Nov. 21, 9:15 a.m., at the same venue.

“The Philippine Air Force reserves the right to reject any and all bids, declare a failure of bidding, or not award the contract at any time prior to contract award in accordance with Section 41 of RA 9184 and its IRR, without thereby incurring any liability to the affected bidder or bidders,” PAF Bids and Awards Committee chair, Brig. Gen. Ferynl Buca said the bid bulletin is posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System.

The first two PAF attack AW-109s were commissioned last Aug. 17, 2015 while the remaining six were formally accepted for PAF service on Dec. 5 of that year.

The Philippines signed an eight-unit attack AW-109E order with AgustaWestland in 2013 for PHP3.44 billion. PNA-northboundasia.com