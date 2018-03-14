Lassiter named Player of the Week for leading SMB to 2-0 semis start

MANILA — Marcio Lassiter may not be the top scorer for San Miguel Beer in the first two games of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series against Ginebra, but his scoring prowess mattered a lot in those two matches.

Lassiter dropped five triples in Game 1 on Friday en route to a 102-90 Beermen win.

Two nights later, he tipped in the game-winner as they came back from 15 points down to beat the Barangay, 104-102. Aside from the marginal basket, he also shot four treys.

Because of his impressive performance, the PBA Press Corps named Lassiter the Player of the Week on Monday, edging teammates Arwind Santos, the leading scorer in Game 1, and Junemar Fajardo, who dominated in Game 2.

Also considered for the citation given by sportswriters covering the PBA games were NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena and Cyrus Baguio.

The announcement came right on the eve of Game 3 of the SMB-Ginebra series, and Lassiter, despite his team up 2-0, is not resting on his laurels.

“This is not over though. We need to win two more. It’s first to four just like them,” said Lassiter. PNA-northboundasia.com







