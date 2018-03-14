Laoag City welcomes OIC cop chief

LAOAG CITY — Officials and residents here welcomed the newly-installed Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Laoag City Police, Supt. Dominic Guerrero, a native of Balatong village, this city.

Prior to his designation as OIC, the 42-year-old Guerrero served as Force Commander of the Second Provincial Mobile Force Company of Ilocos Norte. He is also a former Operations Officers of the Laoag PNP.

In a simple turn-over ceremony held at the Laoag City Hall on Monday, Guerrero replaced outgoing Chief of Police Edwin Balles who is due for promotion at the Police Regional Office 1.

The event was led by Provincial Director Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office at the Laoag City Conference Hall and witnessed by City Hall employees headed by City Mayor Chevylle Fariñas.

Guerrero, in accepting his new post, vowed to continue the current programs of the Philippine National Police particularly on the government’s war against prohibited drugs, illegal gambling and other anti-criminality operations.

On the other hand, Balles, who served for 29 months, thanked the people of Laoag for their support to the police community and for making the city generally peaceful.

As he bid farewell, Balles wished Guerrero good luck and everyone, the best for the city’s continuing success.

On his first day, the new Laoag PNP OIC immediately led the conduct of police visibility, traffic management and control and other public safety services at the Faustino Reyes Memorial Elementary School to ensure smooth flow of traffic and safety of schoolchildren. PNA-northboundasia.com







