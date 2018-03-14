2 missing fishermen in Pangasinan rescued in Zambales

DASOL, Pangasinan — Two fishermen returned to their homes here safely on Monday after they went missing last March 9, while two others are still subject of search and rescue operations.

Based on the report of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Dasol (MDRRMO-Dasol), the four fishermen set sail on their individual motorized fishing boats last March 8 and were expected to return the following day.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Administration (PAGASA) issued a gale warning within the seaboards of Pangasinan on March 9, making it impossible for the fishermen to return home that day.

On March 10, the MDRRMO-Dasol reported to the Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Pangasinan that Gon Rivera, Renel Naveda, Mc Arthur Salanga Jr. and Boy Bobis, all residents of Dasol were missing.

PDRRMO-Pangasinan immediately coordinated with the coastal barangays within the area, and with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) posts in Infanta, Sual and Bolinao as well as with the PDRRMO-Zambales and Zambales Police Provincial Office.

Consequently, Naveda and Salanga were spotted on their fishing boats in Zambales area by fishermen and were rescued by authorities on March 10 and March 12, respectively.

“They were seen on their respective fishing boats by fishermen in Zambales as they were possibly taken there by big waves, and their motorized fishing boats ran out of gasoline, but they are safe and sound now,” said Shalom Balolong of PDRRMO-Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, PCG and other authorities are still conducting search and rescue operations for Rivera and Bobis, along with some more fishermen from Agno who were also reported missing. Hilda Austria/PNA-northboundasia.com







