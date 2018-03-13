Pangasinan dialysis center to have 5 new machines

SAN CARLOS, Pangasinan — The Pangasinan Provincial Hospital (PPH) dialysis center here will soon have five brand new dialysis machines as the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Monday approved the resolution authorizing Governor Amado Espino III to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Steritex Medical System for the provision of hospital equipment under the public-private partnership scheme.

Under the MOA, Steritex will provide five brand new dialysis machines for free, including regular, quarterly and annual preventive maintenance of the brand new and the other nine existing dialysis machines, whereas the provincial government will pay the company based on the materials and medicines used for the machines consumed by patients on a monthly basis.

In addition, Steritex is also responsible for training nurses and bio-technicians to ensure the machines are properly working.

Jeremy Agerico Rosario, SP member and author of the resolution, said there is a need for additional dialysis machines to be able to cater to the increasing number of patients patronizing PPH’s dialysis center.

“The five new dialysis machines will replace the worn-out ones from a United States (US) company, which were just refurbished by the provincial government last 2007,” Rosario said.

PPH’s dialysis center started operating with 15 machines, but at present, only nine are still functioning.

“Dialysis machines have their limit or life span and the five machines have reached their limits,” Rosario said.

The brand new machines to be provided by Steritex are made in Germany and are of Fresenius 4008-S model.

Moreover, Rosario said the contract between the provincial government and Steritex will last for three years.

Steritex will also provide a brand new Nissan Urvan Standard Ambulance to the PPH. PNA-northboundasia.com







