Palace on De Lima health issue: ‘We wish her well’

MANILA — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday expressed high hopes that detained Senator Leila de Lima, who recently underwent a medical checkup, would remain healthy enough to live a long life.

Roque made this remark after De Lima was given a one-day medical furlough to undergo a CT scan of the liver at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City.

De Lima said her physician at the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital advised her to undergo further examination after finding an impression of a “liver mass.”

“As prescribed by my doctor, the said test is necessary to determine if the liver mass is benign or malignant,” De Lima said in a press statement.

Asked if Malacañang would allow De Lima to be placed under hospital arrest if the state of her health worsens, Roque said it would be up to the court to decide.

“Hindi po desisyon ng Palasyo iyan, desisyon po iyan ng hukuman (It’s not the Palace to make the decision, it’s the court),” Roque said.

“We cannot support, we cannot oppose, it’s the court that determines but we wish her well because this is now a health issue,” he added.

Roque said that despite De Lima being one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s staunchest critics, the President himself did not wish De Lima or anyone ill.

“I don’t think the President wishes anyone ill as far as health issues are concerned,” Roque said.

“As I said, we want her to enjoy a long life wherever but we want her to have a long life,” he added.

De Lima earlier said that there was “nothing to worry about” her health and that her checkup was only meant to determine if she should go through an operation to avoid any further complications.

She is currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center for alleged drug trafficking charges. Azer Parrocha/PNA – northboundasia.com







