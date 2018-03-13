FAELDON RELEASED by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 13/03/2018 Senator Richard Gordon (right), chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presents the release order for Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Deputy Administrator Nicanor Faeldon (left) after he was jailed in the Senate for contempt held at the Senate in Pasay City on Monday (March 12, 2018). Faeldon also took part in the public hearing for the PhP6.4-billion worth of shabu shipment from China that eluded Bureau of Customs (BOC) officials, as he formerly served as its chief. Avito Dalan/PNA – northboundasia.com