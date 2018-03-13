Cessna riders get 2nd-degree burns; CAAP investigates incident

MANILA — The two passengers of Cessna 152 aircraft that crashed in Pangasinan on Tuesday morning had second-degree burns and are now conscious and safe, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported.

CAAP is currently investigating the cause of the incident, as the trainer aircraft had crashed a few seconds after take off.

The Authority said Cessna 152 with registry number RP-C53 had crashed at around 7:30 a.m. in Barangay Linmasangan near Binalonan airport’s runway 35.

Almost half of the aircraft–from the cabin to half of its empennage–was burned, according to CAAP.

The two passengers, flight instructor Captain Bruce Sinaking and a student pilot Marcus Lim, were brought to the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Urdaneta, Pangasinan.

CAAP said its Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board was immediately dispatched after the Cessna 152 crash.








