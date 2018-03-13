Altiche scores winning goal as Marikina stays unscathed

BINAN, Laguna — Aaron Altiche hit the dagger just before the final whistle as JPV Marikina stole a 2-1 win over Stallion Laguna in their kick-off game for the Philippines Football League (PFL) season at the Biñan Football Stadium here on Sunday night.

Altiche silenced everyone at the venue as his late strike that came with just 20 seconds left from full-time kept Marikina with a perfect record entering the FIFA international break.

Laguna got an early blunder as defenders Ko Kyung-Joon, Jason Cordova, and keeper Hayeson Pepito had a miscommunication while going for the ball clearance, leading to an eighth minute own goal that put Marikina ahead.

Yannick Tuason, however, made up for the early error as he put in the equalizer just before halftime as both sides settled for a 1-all deadlock at the break.

Just when everyone was already accepting the potential draw, Altiche got the ball off a deflection and struck it right past Pepito for the game-winner.

Marikina stays on top of the league table with the full six points out of two matches.

Laguna, on the other hand, fell to a tie with Cebu at the bottom with zero point and a minus-1 goal difference. PNA-northboundasia.com







