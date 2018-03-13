2 dead in chopper crash in New York City’s East River

NEW YORK — A helicopter crashed in New York City’s East River on Sunday, killing at least two people, according to police.

“A helicopter earlier this evening descended into the East River near East 90 St.,” said the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Twitter.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said on Twitter that there was “at least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter AS350 went down near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7 p.m. (2300 GMT) and was reported to be upside-down in the water.

The New York City Fire Department tweeted that its members were with police at the location near 91st Street in Manhattan.








