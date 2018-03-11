PRO-2’s ‘Oplan Manhunt’ nets retired prov’l treasurer, 2 others

CAMP MARCELO A ADDURU, Tuguegarao City — The Police Regional Office 2 (PRO-2), in its intensified Oplan Manhunt Charlie, arrested three wanted persons which include a retired government official in the province of Ifugao on Saturday.

PRO2 regional director Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino said at around 11 a.m. Samuel Marinay, 67, retired provincial treasurer of Ifugao, was arrested in his residence along the National Highway, Roxas, Solano, Nueva Vizcaya.

Marinay is wanted for graft, which was filed against him before the Sandiganbayan over an alleged overprice contract for the purchase of a second-hand vehicle in 2003.

The said retired government official was temporarily released from police custody after posting bail amounting to PHP30,000.

Meanwhile, on the same date, Nueva Vizcaya police also arrested Marlon Garcia Villa, 26, a laborer, resident of Barangay Bonfal West, Bayombong for violation of RA 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act Of 2004.

On the other hand, Jealaica Andres, 21, a resident of Purok 5, Dababu Grande, San Agustin, Isabela was arrested by Santiago City police in Barangay Dubinan, West Santiago City for theft.

Espino said the arrest of the wanted persons, especially Marinay, is a result of the intelligence-driven operation of PRO2 and the good tie-up with the community in providing reliable information.

“The successive arrests of wanted persons in Region 2 for the past weeks are indications that PRO2 is striving well in the campaign against wanted persons in Cagayan Valley,” he added. PNA-northboundasia.com







