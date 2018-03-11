Alaminos City celebrates 2nd Paraw Festival

ALAMINOS CITY, Pangasinan — A total of 35 colorful sailboats, known here as “paraw,” sailed through the Lucap Bay on Saturday as part of the 2nd Paraw Festival here.

City executive assistant Michelle Segundera, executive chairman of this year’s festival, said aside from the fluvial parade, other fishing activities and competitions were held.

A paraw with Jesus the Savior design, an attraction featured in the Pilgrimage Island resembling the Jesus the Redeemer in Brazil, owned by Joeny Navarro, won as the best decorated paraw.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Baniqued won the second place while Jessie Ambrocio and Rey Villena bagged third place in Best Decorated Paraw category.

In the fishing derby competition, Generoso Raniaga caught the heaviest catfish weighing 5.9 kg., followed by Joeny Navarro’s 5.5-kg. catch and Rey Villena’s 5.2-kg. catch.

“The festival highlights a fluvial parade, Paraw Sports Fishing, Green Island Adventure Tours and Hook and Line Fishing among others,” Segundera said.

The festival not only aims to boost Alaminos tourism but also aims to enhance the livelihood of the people, especially the Paraw fishermen.

Segundera disclosed that some 50 paraw fishermen were taught to integrate tourism with their fishing activities. Hilda Austria/PNA-northboundasia.com







