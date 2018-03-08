TERROR THREAT by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 08/03/2018 Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brigadier General Bienvenido Datuin answers questions from the media during a press conference held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Tuesday (March 6, 2018). He disclosed the AFP is not dismissing the possibility of increased terrorist activity in Mindanao following reports that Maute Group sub-leader Abu Dar has taken over the leadership of the Islamic State in Southeast Asia. JOEY RAZON/PNA-northboundasia.com