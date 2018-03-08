DPWH completes Phase 1 of Ilocos Region’s first convention center

MANILA — The first stage of the iconic convention center project for Ilocos Region has been completed, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Wednesday.

According to DPWH Region 1 Director Ronnel Tan, the Phase 1 of the project, which is a three-storey multi-purpose building in a 2,000-square meter lot in San Fernando, La Union, was already finished.

“This first convention center in the region will have a unique architectural and aesthetic design inspired by the province’s famous surfing destination,” he said in a statement.

Once completed, the structure will be the venue for big local and international events, exhibits and other programs for the public in the province.

The region will likewise benefit from the construction of the convention center as it is expected to cut government costs for large group conventions, seminars and trainings.

On the other hand, the DPWH official added that the second phase of the project will be proposed to be funded under the 2019 General Appropriations Act.

It is a joint project of the department and the provincial government of La Union, funded under the Local Infrastructure Project Program.








