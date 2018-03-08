Benguet suspends 6 road contractors over fake bid documents

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — This province’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) is barring six private contractors for one year from participating in future public biddings for its projects, for allegedly submitting falsified documents in previous bidding processes.

This was stated in a committee resolution obtained by the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Tuesday.

Accused of using falsified documents in bidding processes in the past administration were road contractors Almond Engineering and Construction, Leo Heirs Construction, Bolos Engineering and Construction, Hillstone Builders, Northbase Builders, and Four Brothers Construction.

The BAC’s decision was based on earlier findings of the Commission on Audit that the six contractors had submitted falsified receipts of equipment, hand tools, and the like in their bidding documents in the past.

The COA findings were contained under Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) N0. 16-10 dated February 9, 2017.








