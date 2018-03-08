AFP coordinating with PNP vs. alleged terror attacks

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is closely coordinating with its police counterparts following reports that some terrorists groups are planning to launch attacks on Holy Week and other important Christian holidays.

“These are all possibilities, and we (will) coordinate with the Philippine National Police and the security sector to prevent that (from happening),” AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin said in an interview Tuesday.

He added that this is needed to prevent atrocities and other attacks during these critical days.

“Ang standing order is to prevent atrocities or terroristic acts to happen within these critical days. So we will make sure it will not happen,” Datuin stressed, even as the AFP is validating the above-mentioned information.

Earlier, the AFP spokesperson said they are not dismissing the possibility of increased terrorist activity in Mindanao following reports that Maute Group sub-leader Abu Dar has taken over the leadership of ISIS in Southeast Asia.

“It may be possible, but we are, as I said, we are closely guarding, monitoring all the metropolis, the urban areas to make sure na hindi sila makakaporma in so far as yung mga terrorist activities (and) plans are concerned,” he added.

Dar is said to have assumed command of the ISIS in Southeast Asia following the death of Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon last Oct. 16 during military efforts to retake Marawi City from the hands of the Maute Group terrorists. PNA-northboundasia.com







